Fourth of July travel amid the pandemic

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourth of July weekend is normally one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. AAA predicts travel will be down significantly compared to previous years, but 97% of travelers will go by car.

But even with fewer cars on the road, normal rules of the road still stand. Arkansas Department of Transportation says you should:

Be alert, especially in a work zone. Minimize your distractions including your phone

Make sure your car is in good working condition

Turn on headlights in work zones.

Always drink sober

It’s also a good idea to know your route before you go. The IDrive Arkansas app is a great resource to show you the flow of traffic and any work zones that may be on the way.

For those flying to their destination, there are some changes to at XNA that you should know before you go.

Public relations specialist for the airport, Alex English said travel was down about 85% in April and May. She said even though official numbers aren’t out for June, there was an uptick in passengers, but not nearly as many in previous years.

To keep people safe during this pandemic, English said everyone, including passengers and staff, is required to wear a mask until they get to their plane. After that they have to abide by the rules of the airline.

Passengers will notice hand sanitizer stations all around the terminal which they’re encouraged to use as much as they like. They may also notice more custodial staff cleaning and sanitizing.

“We’re really looking out for our community,” English said. “We’re a proud member of the Northwest Arkansas community and we want to do as much as we can. So those decisions were easy decisions to be made from the early stages.”

English also said restaurant and store hours will vary based on incoming and outgoing flights, but there will always be a food option for travelers.