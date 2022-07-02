HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Millions of people are expected to hit the road and skies this weekend for the July 4th holiday.

AAA predicts about 3.5 million people will travel by plane Independence Day weekend. Airports across the country experienced delays, but most flights at XNA were on time.

Traveler Tory Venzant came to Northwest Arkansas from Atlanta, where he said the crowds were huge at the airport.

“It was a long line, it moved pretty fast, it wasn’t a problem for me because I came in like 3 hours early,” Venzant said.

Venzant said he was thankful his experience at XNA was really smooth. XNA recommends travelers get to the airport at least two hours before their departure.