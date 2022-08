FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A body of a woman that was found on August 10 along Arkansas Highway 186 has been identified, according to Arkansas State Police.

Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.

Tran moved from Garden Grove, California, according to ASP.

The state police investigation remains active as special agents continue to follow leads in the case.