FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Federal, state, and local authorities in Franklin County are asking for the public’s help to find a fugitive who is wanted for child sex crimes.

On Dec. 8, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a federal arrest warrant for Donald Eugene Fields II. He was indicted the day prior on one count of child sex trafficking.

At a press conference on Dec. 20, members of the FBI St. Louis Office said Fields is believed to still be in Franklin or Phelps counties. He’s also known to frequent casinos in the St. Louis metro area.

Donald Fields II in 2021 (left) and 2020 (right). Images courtesy of the FBI St. Louis Office

Authorities claim Fields trafficked at least one underage girl between Jan. 2013 and June 2017.

Fields also faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court. A local arrest warrant was issued by the court after he failed to appear for a March 3, 2022, hearing.

A co-defendant, identified as Theodore “Ted” Sartori Sr., has already been indicted and arrested on the same charge. Sartori pleaded not guilty last week.

Prosecutors claim Sartori, 62, provided cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations, and presents to Fields to have access to the underage victim.

Both men are accused of attempting to recruit, entice, provide, and patronize the victim into engaging in commercial sex acts.

If convicted, the sex trafficking charge carries a sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Fields’ whereabouts can contact their local FBI office or local law enforcement by dialing 911.