COLUMBIA, Mo. — One of the fraternity brothers who has been charged in a hazing case at Mizzou took a plea deal earlier today. Thomas Shultz of Chesterfield pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor. The judge sentenced Schultz to 30 days in jail and 100 hours of community service.

Schultz has also been ordered not to drink alcohol or visit any business who serves alcohol. If he violates his probation, he will have to spend a year in jail. He was indicted last June on felony hazing and tampering with evidence.

Danny Santulli now lives back at home in Minnesota with his parents after his parents say he was ordered to drink an entire liter of vodka at a Phi Gamma Delta Party in October 2021. Danny at the time was rushing the fraternity. He’s now blind and unable to talk or walk.