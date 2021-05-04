Free beer? New Jersey launches ‘Shot and a Beer’ program to encourage vaccinations

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has launched a new incentive program in an attempt to encourage more residents to get vaccinated. 

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the Garden State’s “Shot and a Beer” program Monday.

Any New Jerseyan, aged 21 or older, who gets their first vaccine dose during the month of May can take their vaccination card to participating breweries and receive a free beer. 

The “Shot and a Beer” program is part of the state’s “Operation Jersey Summer” campaign to make sure people know receiving the vaccine is easily accessible.

At least 13 breweries are participating:

  • Battle River Brewing, Toms River
  • Bradley Beer Project, Bradley Beach
  • Bolero Snort Brewing Company, Carlstadt
  • Brix City Brewing Company, Little Ferry
  • Carton Brewing Company, Atlantic Highlands
  • Flounder Brewing Company, Hillsborough
  • Flying Fish Brewing Company, Somerdale
  • Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant, South Orange
  • Hackensack Brewing Company
  • Kane Brewing Company, Ocean Township
  • Little Dog Brewing Company, Neptune
  • Magnify Brewing Company, Fairfield, Essex County
  • River Horse Brewing Company, Ewing

As of Monday morning, 7,135,235 total doses have been administered, and more than 3.25 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

