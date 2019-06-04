Free Cataract Screenings Offered to Community

June is National Cataract Awareness Month and Vold Vision is offering free cataract screenings to the community. Studies show by age 65, over 90% of people in the U.S. have cataracts. In fact, an estimated 20.5 million Americans over age 40 are currently impacted by cataracts. During middle age, most cataracts are small and do not affect vision. It is after age 60 that most cataracts cause problems with a person’s vision.

“It’s not a question of “if” but “when,” with cataracts,” said Dr. Steven Vold, medical director at Vold Vision. “It’s something everyone develops with time.” He explains, “A cataract is a cloudy lens in your eye. It is like having a dirty windshield on your car. Even if you change your glasses, your vision is still going to be blurred until you wash your windshield. Cataracts are painless, but they can have a profoundly negative impact on vision thereby significantly reducing your quality of life. Cataracts progress so slowly that patients often do not realize the extent it is impacting their vision.

Vold Vision is offering the free screenings throughout the month of June at their Fayetteville Clinic located in Walmart at 3919 Mall Ave and at their Springdale Clinic located in Sam’s Club at 1517 Gene George Blvd. The screening itself will last approximately 15 minutes, and each participant will be seen by a doctor., please call 479-435-6464.

– Sponsored Content