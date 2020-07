WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: A NHS nurse holds a Coronavirus testing kit as she speaks to the media at a drive through Coronavirus testing site in a car park on March 12, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. The National Health Service facility has been set up in a car park to allow people with NHS referrals to be swabbed for Covid-19. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A free COVID-19 testing event is set for Aug. 1 at Cooper Elementary.

The event will be Saturday, August 1 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The address is 2 Blowing Springs Rd. Bella Vista, AR 72714.

No symptoms or screenings are required.