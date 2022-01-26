Free COVID-19 testing site coming to Washington Cou Fairgrounds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville prepares for the Centers for Disease Control’s arrival.

The CDC is working with the Northwest Arkansas Council to run a free COVID-19 testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds next month.

While the CDC is bringing the testing supplies and manpower, it’ll cost the council $1,500 to rent the fairgrounds. The board is certain funding won’t be an issue.

The funding needs to be approved by the city council.

The testing site should be up and running on February 2. It’ll offer PCR testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week for three weeks.

Chief health officer Dr. Marti Sharkey says it’ll have a 24-to-36 hour turnaround for results.

Appointments will be encouraged.