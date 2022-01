BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community drive-thru COVID-19 Test Kit distribution will be held on Thursday, January 27th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Bentonville Fire Department, while supplies last.

These in-home tests are free of charge and available for anyone in Bentonville and the surrounding area. Fire Station 1 is located at 800 SW A Street in Bentonville.

Allocations will be one box containing two tests for individual pickup and up to three boxes with six tests per family.