BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Sam’s Club is partnering with major dental hygiene companies to provide free dental screenings to kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

A mobile dentistry clinic, called the Kare Mobile, will have dental professionals providing free dental screenings along with dental health education, swag and coupons.

“Oral health is a window to our overall health, and screenings are a preventative health measure to find signs of diseases,” the website states. “This partnership will impact the health of the community and cultivate a positive dental care relationship.”

Registration for the event is available online.