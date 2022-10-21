FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting free a small business development conference from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 1 at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

The event will include close to 20 co-hosts according to the news release. The guest speakers will provide veteran and women-owned businesses with the skills, tools and contacts needed to develop and sell their products to the government and the private sector.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with state programs such as:

Arkansas Economic Development Commission-Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise

Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center

Arkansas District Office of the U. S. Small Business Administration

Arkansas Procurement and Technical Assistance Center

Bentonville Chamber of Commerce

USDA

Rural Development and United States Department of Veterans Affairs

Guests may attend in person at the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies or online via Zoom. The event is open to current or aspiring business owners.

Those interested can register by calling the Arkansas Human Development Corporation at 800-482-7641 or 501-374-1103 extension 110. If you wish to attend via Zoom, register here.