Free fishing offered at Lake Fayetteville, Lake Sequoyah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department announces a free fishing weekend at Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah on June 12-13, according to a news release.

The release says the weekend coincides with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s free fishing weekend and is one of two annual free fishing weekends offered by the city.

Daily fishing and use fees are waived on these two days but boating permits are still required.

The lakes are open to the general public throughout the year from sunrise to sunset.

Daily and annual fishing and boating permits can be bought at the marina offices during business hours.

Permit fees are below:

Annual boating and fishing (65 and older and veterans) $40.00

Annual boating and fishing (16-64) $50.00

Daily boating and fishing (65 and older and veterans) $5.00

Daily boating and fishing (16-64) $6.00

Annual fishing/use (65 and older and veterans) $20.00

Annual fishing/use (16-64) $30.00

Daily fishing/use (65 and older and veterans) $2.00

Daily fishing/use (16-64) $3.00

Daily fishing/use (under 16 with permitted adult) Free

Daily non-motorized boating $3.00

Annual non-motorized boating $20.00

For more information, call Lake Fayetteville Marina at 479-444-3476 or Lake Sequoyah Marina at 479-444-3475.