FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is welcoming veterans and their families to attend a free health summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 15 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Lunch will be provided with live music from Soldiers, Songs and Voices. Students from Paul Mitchell will be offering free haircuts to veterans.

The 2022 VHSO Health Summit will be outdoors with close to 80 vendors. Vendors include education, information, and resources about VHSO programs and services.

Veterans and their families will be able to enjoy:

Fly fishing presentation

Opportunities to interact with ponies

Yard games

Patriotic cupcake decorating station

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks serves veterans in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri since 1934.