‘Free Joe Exotic’ protest to be held in Oklahoma City Thanksgiving weekend

FILE – This file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, a protest will be held Saturday, Nov. 27 in Oklahoma City to advocate for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s freedom from prison, where he is currently facing charges of murder for hire and animal abuse.

The protest will be held in front of the William J. Holloway Jr. U.S. Courthouse from 1-4 p.m.

The release encourages supporters to protest for Exotic’s freedom based on “proven innocence” and to “be a voice for justice.”

The release also says there will be guest speakers.