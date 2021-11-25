‘Free Joe Exotic’ protest to be held in Oklahoma City Thanksgiving weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, a protest will be held Saturday, Nov. 27 in Oklahoma City to advocate for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s freedom from prison, where he is currently facing charges of murder for hire and animal abuse.

The protest will be held in front of the William J. Holloway Jr. U.S. Courthouse from 1-4 p.m.

The release encourages supporters to protest for Exotic’s freedom based on “proven innocence” and to “be a voice for justice.”

The release also says there will be guest speakers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers