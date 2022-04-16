FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The tax filing deadline is Monday at midnight and one local organization is offering free tax help.

WestArk RSVP offers free tax assistance to low and moderate income households. Before starting the process, you’ll want to gather all the necessary documents including your W-2, 1099 and 1040.

Susan Reehl, executive program director at WestArk RSVP, said stimulus checks could be challenging for tax forms this year. So, you’ll want to double check if you received one before filing.

Reehl said their assistance can save people hundreds of dollars.

“It has a big impact on the community and our average household income that we’re dealing with is fairly low, so this is significant money into the hands of people that know where it needs to go,” Reehl said.

Reehl recommends filing electronically in order to get your returns faster.

WestArk RSVP is open in Rogers and Fort Smith on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The service is first-come, first-service.