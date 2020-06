ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers is working to flatten the curve by offering masks to those who need one.

Masks can be picked up at Rogers City Hall. If you would like one, proof of residency is required.

You can get up to three masks per household.

They can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last.

City leaders say they hope this helps combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases.