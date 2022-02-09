FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Free N95 masks from the federal government are still hard to find in Northwest Arkansas pharmacies.

It’s been about three weeks since President Joe Biden announced plans to distribute more than 400 million free masks. Medical Arts Pharmacy in Fayetteville still hasn’t received a shipment of the masks, according to pharmacist Julie Stewart.

“As of right now our wholesaler has not sent us any, we don’t know if they’re going to or when they’re going to unfortunately,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the uncertainty has to do with the wholesalers who provide the free masks to places. She said some are still deciding how they will participate, leading to unknown time frames for delivery.

Stewart said some pharmacies have received the masks, but many haven’t.

“I know its going to some places but its not being as widely distributed I think as it needs to be,” Stewart said.

Collier Drug Store on Dickson St. does not have the free masks, while the Elkins location received a shipment Wednesday. CVS on College Ave. in Fayetteville also had the masks available as of Wednesday. In the River Valley, Coleman Pharmacy and MediSav Pharmacy both currently have the free masks. Masks are limited to three per person.