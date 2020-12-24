Free parking on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There will be no charge for parking on Thursday, December 24 or Friday, December 25 in city parking lots or for on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and the Downtown Square Business District.

City officials ask drivers to be mindful of spaces reserved for Lights of the Ozarks vendors on the Square or in marked residential parking spaces throughout the districts.



Paid parking will be reinstated at 2 p.m. in the Dickson Street District on Saturday, December 26, and at 8 a.m. in the Square District on Monday, December 28.