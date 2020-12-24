Free parking on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Free Parking in Fayetteville this Christmas_6812780224736479983

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There will be no charge for parking on Thursday, December 24 or Friday, December 25 in city parking lots or for on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and the Downtown Square Business District.

City officials ask drivers to be mindful of spaces reserved for Lights of the Ozarks vendors on the Square or in marked residential parking spaces throughout the districts.
 
Paid parking will be reinstated at 2 p.m. in the Dickson Street District on Saturday, December 26, and at 8 a.m. in the Square District on Monday, December 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers