Free public WiFi now offered at two Rogers city parks

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers announced Monday that free public WiFi is now available at two of the city’s parks.

Maple Grove Park and Tower Park will be the city’s first two hotspot-enabled outdoor areas.

Mayor Greg Hines recognizes the importance of reliable internet service, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In an attempt to enhance access to WiFi and additional options for those students who are learning online during the pandemic we are excited to offer free WiFi in two of our city parks. We will look to expand to other parks in the future,” he said.

Free public WiFi is also available at City Hall, Rogers Public Library, Rogers Historical Museum, Adult Wellness Center, and the Rogers Activity Center.