Free smoke detectors offered to Fort Smith residents

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) —- A house fire in Fort Smith leaves a mother and two kids dead and two more fighting for their lives.

A Fort Smith fire department is trying to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

According to firefighters, lives could’ve been saved at 35th Street in Fort Smith with a simple smoke detector.

According to Captain Mark Condren with the White Bluff – Rye Hill Fire Department (Fort Smith), three out of every five house fire deaths are caused by smoke.

Captain Condren said for years the department has provided free smoke detectors as a way to keep people safe in a fire.

He said a lot of people don’t realize that smoke doesn’t wake you up, it actually puts you in a deeper sleep.

“Back in the days, older houses you had about 17 minutes or so to get out of the house now with the new type of construction they’re using you’ve got three to five minutes from the time that your alarm goes off to get out the house,” Captain Condren said.

Other fire safety tips he wants you to know is to sleep with all of the doors closed. He said when you do this, it slows down the smoke.

He also said to make sure you check your smoke detectors more than once a year.

“You need to check it all the time,” Captain Condren said. “Smoke and dust can also mess up the sensor inside the alarm.”

The White Bluff – Rye Hill Fire Department is able to distribute these free smoke alarms through donations.

“We’ve been doing this for several years all they have to do is call the fire department and we’d be more than happy to help them,” Captain Condren said. “If they don’t live in our area all they have to do is give us a call and we can see who is their fire department district and get them in touch with them.”