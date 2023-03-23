FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The entire family is invited to a local non-profit’s ‘Spring Break Palooza’.

Terra Studios’ ‘Spring Break Palooza’ gives families a free chance to get out of the house and surround themselves with art, or even get their hands dirty making it.

Terra Studios is a nonprofit featuring the work of more than one hundred local artists. The Gallery Manager, Celeste Richard, said the five-day event features live music, food trucks and a chance to explore their outdoor art park.

“It’s definitely a fun place to come and learn a new skill or develop those artistic skills you may already have a baseline for. Everybody has a spark of creativity within themselves. We want to help them find it and bring it out,” said Richard.

Throughout the ‘palooza’, $10-25 art classes are available as well. During the classes, you’ll learn how to make a pinch pot or bunny out of clay.

Richard said the money from donations and classes helps keep Terra Studios’, and its goal to inspire creativity in the community, alive.

The ‘Spring Break Palooza’ runs from Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. each day.

You can visit their website here to sign up for the classes.