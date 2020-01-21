Free Uber-like bus service launches in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Passengers will no longer be waiting on Ozark Regional Transit’s bus schedule.

On Monday (Jan. 20), ORT began offering On-Demand Transit within the city of Rogers.

It’s the newest way to get around Rogers for free.

“We’re staying pretty local to that 15 or 20-minute goal of getting you to your final destination,” said Jeff Hatley, Public Information Officer for ORT. “We used to have two routes in Rogers, Routes 51 and 52. We’ve streamlined both of those routes to make one Route — 54.”

It’s a real-time route service allowing passengers to schedule trips from bus stop to bus via a Smartphone, phone call, and eventually through a desktop computer.

“We’ve added some at the Walmart Amp, Scottsdale Center, added some at Goodwill on Pleasant Grove,” Hatley said. “Rogers chose us. We are talking to all the cities about what we can do…Rogers really bit on this public transit model and said we want to do this.”

Hatley says this is the first of its kind. “Rogers is only the second city in the country to implement this, and the only city in the country to make it zero fare.”

Passenger Carlos Herrera says he’s hoping this technology will go even farther. “The next thing to do is push forward to have bus services running at the airport.”

Whether you want to get to work or the mall, it’s one more free option in the palm of your hands.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visit www.ozark.org for more information.