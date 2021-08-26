Free vaccination clinic set for Northside v. Southside football game in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) is hosting a free vaccination clinic at the Northside vs. Southside high school football game on Thursday, August 26.

The clinic, held in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jim Rowland Stadium at Southside High School (4100 Gary Street, Fort Smith, AR).

The clinic will distribute the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age or older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone between the ages of 12 to 17.

The second dose will be administered by the Sebastian County Local Health Unit.

No appointment is necessary.

Those 18 and older who receive the first dose will have their choice of a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch-Off or an Arkansas Game and Fish Gift Certificate.

Those between ages 12 to 17 will receive the gift certificate.

A ticket to the game is not required to participate in the vaccine clinic.

For fans who wish to attend the game, gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:30 p.m.