French Hill, other lawmakers continue to push for more COVID-19 testing supplies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ federal lawmakers continue to push for more testing supplies for our state.

Rep. French Hill spoke at the governor’s daily news briefing today.

He and the rest of Arkansas’ delegation recently wrote a letter to the Vice President asking for help with testing supplies.

He said testing is key to getting the economy back full force.

“We’re committed to pressing the Vice President for answers there to be helpful to Arkansas and across the state,” Hill said. “And this illustrates something I’ve talked about now for several months and that is we need to use the defense production act where the case warrants it.”

Congressman Hill said he will also work with Gov. Hutchinson to help Arkansas secure more funding if more federal aid becomes available.