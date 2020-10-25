Friends and family celebrate Fayetteville woman’s 100th birthday with parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ina Bassett just turned 100 years old and her family threw her a surprise birthday Saturday.

Fayetteville fire and police crews came by Bassett’s living center in a parade line.

Bassett’s family and friends came by to celebrate — including grandchildren, great-grand children and maybe even her great-great grandchildren.

They say she’s still quick at the draw and suspected they’d throw her a big party.

“She thinks we’re having a surprise party still. I was like, ‘we can’t because of covid,’ she’s like ‘okay,'” said Laura Vinyard, Bassett’s granddaughter.

Even still, Bassett was excited about the surprise.

“I am so shocked,” she said, “I don’t know what to say.”

Basset isn’t sure what she’ll do for the big 101. She says she hasn’t decided yet.