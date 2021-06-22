Friends and family say goodbyes to Greenwood principal, son

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friends and family said their goodbyes to Greenwood High School principal Aaron Gamble and his son Landry Gamble today.

A visitation was held at the high school arena.

Aaron and Landry Gamble and three others died in a car crash in LeFlore County, Okla. on Friday.

Today, community members had a chance to attend the visitation before it was closed down for family.

Brandy Williams’ kids both attend Greenwood schools.

“He made so much impact on my children’s lives,” Williams said. “I know he has for so many children here and I’m so thankful that I got the opportunity to know him. I’m so glad my children got to know him.”

Greenwood city offices will be closed tomorrow morning to let employees go to Aaron and Landry’s funeral.