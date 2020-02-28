Friends remember Lavonte Jackson after body found near Beaver Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Four people are behind bars facing capital murder charges after a body of a 23-year-old was found near Beaver Lake.

Zackary Whitcomb, 19, and David Adair, 26 were booked into Benton County Jail on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Mark Brannan, 31, and Lydia Riggs, 20, were arrested on Thursday (Feb. 27).

Sheriff Shawn Holloway says he believes drugs played a part in this murder, and it could possibly be gang-related.

The body of Lavonte Jackson, 23, was found by a passerby on a dirt road near on Monday (Feb. 24), Holloway said.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police believe he was killed in a different location and left on the side of the road.

Lucas Thrailkill is mourning the loss of his friend.

“It was a wonderful life cut way too short,” he said. “He [Lavonte] was like a magnetic, people were drawn to him. He was outgoing, life of the party, incredibly funny.”

Jackson was from Gravette.

He had one daughter and one more child on the way, according to Thrailkill.

The two grew up playing sports together, and their personalities were a quick match.

“Every summer we would play basketball all day. Stay out all night playing. He was a really good guy,” Thrailkill said. “I was in shock. I still don’t really want to believe it’s true.”

Jackson’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, and the four suspects will appear in court on Friday (Feb. 28).

“I miss him, I love him, I wish I could see him one more time.”