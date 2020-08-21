Friendship Pediatric Services hosts drive-thru graduation for pre-schoolers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A big congratulations are in order for Fernando Manahl and his fellow classmates.

He was one of 25 pre-schoolers who graduated from Friendship Pediatric Services tonight, a school for children with special needs.

Fernando’s father Kenneth says the school has made such a difference in his son’s life.

“Fernando couldn’t talk when he started here and now he’s heading to kindergarten,” Kenneth said.

“Children with developmental disabilities they often have the biggest delays with social development and it’s just vital for them to be back with their peers,” said Renee Philpot with Friendship Pediatric Services.

Due to COVID-19, the school couldn’t hold its traditional ceremony so it held this drive-thru celebration so students could get their diplomas and have a little fun while remaining socially distant.