(Fritos)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fritos is giving away mullet haircuts along with a chance to win $10,000.

In celebration of the USA Mullet Championships, Fritos is partnering with Floyd’s Barbershop to offer 1,000 free mullet cuts in August, the corn chip company announced.

Every Friday through Aug. 25, mullet fans can book a free Fritos Flow mullet haircut at all Floyd’s locations nationwide. Reservations can be made online.

“Mullets are back! We’ve been seeing an uptick in the number of customers requesting them, and we want to embrace that,” said Patrick Butler, senior director of creative and technical education at Floyd’s Barbershop. “That’s why we’re so excited to team up with Fritos to help make it the hairstyle of the summer by providing free mullet cuts at all our locations every Friday in August.

Whoever has the boldest mullet can enter the USA Mullet Championship. for the chance to win $10,000, or share a photo on Instagram – tagging @officialfritos with #FritosFlow and #Sweepstakes – for a chance to win a year’s supply of Fritos, according to a press release.