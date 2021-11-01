Frontier Airlines launches direct flight to Orlando from XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontier Airlines launched its first direct flight from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Orlando on November 1.

The new non-stop flight will run Mondays and Fridays and leave in the morning.

“This is another nonstop route that’s just a wonderful option for our Northwest Arkansas residents,” said Alex English with XNA. “The more nonstop routes we can have, the happier we are. We are constantly working with airlines to have more of those available for our region and we’re just ecstatic that Frontier decided to invest more in our market and add Orlando here as a nonstop in XNA.”

Tickets to Orlando on Frontier Airlines start at $39.

