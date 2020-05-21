Frontline Fighter Alex Quinn works at the Elkins Senior Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — So many people are risking their lives working on the frontlines during our nation’s health crisis.

We are honoring our local Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Alex Quinn.

Alex works at the Elkins Senior Center, caring for the most at risk members of our community through Meals on Wheels.

He delivers an average of 160 meals to seniors in and around Elkins.

Alex, your parents tell us they are so proud of you for everything you do.

Alex, thank you for helping the community!