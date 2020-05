LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds and hundreds of people are working hard to protect our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We appreciate all of you!

We want to say a big thank you to Bonnie Rhine!

Bonnie is a school bus driver with the Lincoln School District and during this recent school year, she made sure every child on her route had food while learning from home!

Bonnie thank you so much for all that you do to make an impact in the lives of students!