FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each night we honor a local Frontline Fighter who’s doing their part in protecting our community.

Today we say thank you to Christy Whillock.

As a nurse practitioner, Christy has been risking her life every day while working at an outdoor COVID-19 testing site.

The person who nominated her said Christy’s passion for healthcare and patient health makes her a true Frontline Fighter.