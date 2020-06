FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is honoring those on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to say thank you to Fayetteville Firefighter Damon Byrum.

Damon was nominated by fellow Frontline Fighter Lexie Wilson.

She said Damon is the most hardworking, dedicated and selfless person she’s ever met.

Lexie herself is a dispatcher for the City of Bentonville and together they conquer challenges each and every day ensuring the safety of our community.