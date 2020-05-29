Frontline Fighter Dawn Mann is a home healthcare nurse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each night we want to honor a local Frontline Fighter doing their part in protecting our community.
Dawn Mann is a home healthcare nurse and was nominated by her patient, Sharon.
She said Dawn is a great caregiver and is always there for her and her family when needed.
Dawn, you are very much appreciated.
Thank you for going the extra mile.
