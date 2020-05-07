Frontline Fighter Emily Shriver works at Mercy Northwest Arkansas Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each night, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

And tonight, we honor Emily Schriver!

Emily is a registered nurse at Mercy Northwest Arkansas Hospital.

The person who nominated her says Emily brings light, peace, and happiness serving those who need care the most.

Emily, thank you for helping others make it through this time of need!