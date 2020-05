ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor those putting their lives at risk to help our community.

After being a nurse for just under a year, Eric Arroyo has already been named “Nurse of the Year” on the cardiac floor at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

The person who nominated Eric said everyone at Mercy knows and loves Eric for the hard work he puts into keeping patients healthy and safe.

Eric, your team at Mercy said they are very proud of you and look forward to seeing what you do next.