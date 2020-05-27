Frontline Fighter Grace Fielding works at the Cave Springs District Court

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Essential workers continue to work each day despite the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to show our appreciation to those helping in our community.

Tonight, we say thanks to Grace Fielding.

Grace has been a long-term resident of the Northwest Arkansas community, working at the Little Flock Court for several years and now the Cave Springs District Court.

The person who nominated her said Grace has a good heart and is loved by everyone she works with.

Grace, thank you for everything you do.