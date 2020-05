FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers stand at the front lines of this pandemic every day and we want to honor the Frontline Fighters in our area.

Tonight we say thanks to Jackie McGarrah.

As a certified nursing assistant, Jackie has been helping the sick every day during this health crisis.

The person who nominated her said Jackie is fearless in the face of danger and a role model to everyone!

Jackie, thank you for doing your part in protecting the community.