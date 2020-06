FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” We want to recognize those continuously doing their part to keep our community healthy, safe, and fed.

Tonight we want to say thank you to Jerad Vanlaningham, a police officer in lowell.

The person who nominated Jerad said he’s an outstanding police officer and a terrific member of the community.

Thank you Jerad for keeping us safe on the front lines.