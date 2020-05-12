Frontline Fighter Jerry Cox is a truck driver

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, we honor Jerry Cox!

Jerry is a truck driver and he is delivering essentials and food everyone needs across the U.S.

The person who nominated him said Jerry is a good-hearted person, a hard worker, and loves what he does.

Jerry, thank you for going to the end of the road and back during this pandemic!

