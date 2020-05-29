Frontline Fighter John Whisenant is the fire chief at the Beaver Lake Fire Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

KNWA wants to thank the Frontline Fighters in our area so tonight, we honor Fire Chief John Whisenant.

John has been chief of the Beaver Lake Fire Department since 2015.

The person who nominated him says John takes the time for even the smallest of things, keeping the community informed of anything and everything.

Chief, your fellow Beaver Shore residents want you to know they appreciate you and are a blessing to the community.