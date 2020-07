FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —We want to recognize those making a difference in the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Sgt. José Dominguez.

After serving in the Air Force for six years, José returned home and became a police officer with the Rogers Police Department in 1995.

The person who nominated him said he loves his job and is proud to serve his community.

José, thank you for everything you do.