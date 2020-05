FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters risk their lives every day to keep our community running, so each night we want to say thanks to our local community members doing just that.

Tonight, we honor Judy Barker.

Judy works at the E-Z Mart in Y City.

The person that nominated her said Judy is a dependable, generous, hard-working, vivacious, and friendly lady, who cares for her community.

Judy, thank you for bringing joy, laughter, and hope to everyone around you!