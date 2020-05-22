Frontline Fighter Justin Cavenaugh is a truck driver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Justin Cavenaugh!

Justin is a truck driver.

Justin was nominated for his relentless ability to be able to hit the road throughout this entire health crisis.

He has made his job a top priority to ensure businesses are getting supplies each week.

Justin, thank you for continuously making a difference while fighting on the front lines!