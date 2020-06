FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to say thank you to the Frontline Fighters protecting our community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we want to honor Kathrine Bamburger.

Kathrine is a nurse, caring for the long-term residents at North Hills Life Care and Rehab in Fayetteville.

The person who nominated her said she cares for them as if her own family.

Kathrine, thank you for going above and beyond in caring for those who can’t care for themselves.