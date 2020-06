FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s not just doctors and police officers facing the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s cashiers, pharmacists, truck drivers and factory workers and we want to help you say thanks to those making a difference in our area.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is Katie Mason.

Katie works for a local Walgreens.

The person that nominated her said Katie is working nonstop through this pandemic and always helping customers with whatever they need.

Katie, thank you!