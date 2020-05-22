Frontline Fighter Kenneth Geer is a truck driver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For truck drivers, life on the road has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These unsung heroes continue to deliver goods across the country and tonight we want to say thank you to a local family man who’s been hitting the road for three decades.

Today’s Frontline Fighter is Kenneth Geer.

Kenneth was nominated by his daughter Charlene.

She tells us Kenneth has been delivering chicken byproducts for over 30 years.

He married his high school sweetheart 34 years ago and now cares for three loving daughters.

Kenneth, thank you for being a rock to your family during these trying times.