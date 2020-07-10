Frontline Fighter Krista Edgerton works at Life Styles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the frontline fighters making a difference in our community, so each night we are saying thanks to a local hero, nominated by you.

Tonight we want to honor Life Styles Coordinator Krista Edgerton.

At Life Styles, Krista cares for adults with developmental disabilities.

The person who nominated her said Krista is a true asset to the community.

She makes grocery runs, does temperature checks, fills prescription orders and works hard to make sure all of her clients stay healthy and happy during the pandemic.

Krista, thank you for keeping those around you safe during these trying times!